Truck company in the County wins award for their focus on safety

By Ryan Munn
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A truck company in the county has won an award for the third time due to their focus on safety.

The Maine Motor Transport Association held their annual banquet and safety awards virtually this year.

RF Chamberland, a small third generation truck company in St. Agatha won The Grand Champion award.

This award is based on clean accident and violation records, as well as safety programs effectiveness, as the safest motor carrier in Maine for 2020.

“During this pandemic Maines trucking industry has kept the grocery’s stores stocked and the fuel tanks full because of drivers like ours who are willing to kiss their families good bye for a week or more at a time to go out and deliver these nation goods. In our case they did it so legally and safely. I believe the reason we have won this award again is because safety is the RF Chamberland way,” said Christopher Cyr, RF Chamberland Director of Risk Management.

Judges included law enforcement, insurance representatives, Maine DOT and industry leaders.

