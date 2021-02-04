The Soupman made a stop in Bangor to donate coats, hats, boots and more to a local Church

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The man known as the Soupman was back in Bangor today, helping people who are homeless.

Peter Kelleher’s son, Travis, died of a drug overdose in Bangor in 2016.

Peter now honors his memory by traveling all throughout New England helping those in need.

Today in Bangor he donated coats, hats, boots and more to the Brick Church in Bangor.

He will make another stop in Portland on his way home.

”We’re out there everyday, this has taken over my life, it just has to be done. To see someone walking around outside without sneakers on walking around in the slush is just unacceptable to me, it’s just not. Or someone that’s out there freezing, you know, it’s quite a feeling to be able to put a brand new jacket or a pair of boots on somebody that’s in such need” said Peter Kelleher, the Soupman.

Peter visited the Hope House shelter in Bangor today, too.

To learn more about his efforts, you can go to the website supportthesoupman.org.

