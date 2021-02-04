Advertisement

The Bangor Mall Cinemas temporarily closes again according to their Facebook page

You can stay up to date with the latest information on their Facebook page(WABI)
By Ryan Munn
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 restrictions during the pandemic have had a major impact on the movie industry.

One example - The Bangor Mall Cinemas have temporarily closed.

A Facebook post and a sign on the building says it’ll stay that way until Hollywood studios release new, more profitable films.

The theater reopened in July after shutting down last spring.

A few first-run movies played but when those were done, they turned to classics like Jaws and Jurassic Park.

The Portland Press Herald reports the New Hampshire-based movie chain Cinemagic has also shut down.

They have locations in Saco, Westbrook and South Portland.

The plan is for those theatres to re-open around spring.

