The Bangor Mall Cinemas temporarily closes again according to their Facebook page

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 restrictions during the pandemic have had a major impact on the movie industry.

One example - The Bangor Mall Cinemas have temporarily closed.

A Facebook post and a sign on the building says it’ll stay that way until Hollywood studios release new, more profitable films.

The theater reopened in July after shutting down last spring.

A few first-run movies played but when those were done, they turned to classics like Jaws and Jurassic Park.

The Portland Press Herald reports the New Hampshire-based movie chain Cinemagic has also shut down.

They have locations in Saco, Westbrook and South Portland.

The plan is for those theatres to re-open around spring.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.