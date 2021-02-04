The Bangor Mall Cinemas temporarily closes again according to their Facebook page
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 restrictions during the pandemic have had a major impact on the movie industry.
One example - The Bangor Mall Cinemas have temporarily closed.
A Facebook post and a sign on the building says it’ll stay that way until Hollywood studios release new, more profitable films.
The theater reopened in July after shutting down last spring.
A few first-run movies played but when those were done, they turned to classics like Jaws and Jurassic Park.
The Portland Press Herald reports the New Hampshire-based movie chain Cinemagic has also shut down.
They have locations in Saco, Westbrook and South Portland.
The plan is for those theatres to re-open around spring.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.