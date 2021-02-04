Advertisement

Strand Theatre radio variety show brings absurdist humor to the airwaves

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - ”We can’t show movies anymore, we can’t have live shows any more, what can we do?”

The seats of the Strand Theatre may be empty, but as they say, the show must go on.

“I have always believed in radio as maybe the most creative medium.”

Strand Theater House Manager Liz McLeod says when the pandemic hit, the theater pivoted to offer drive in events, virtual film showings, and other safe options, including the continuation of Strand On the Air, a radio variety show that first debuted in 2018. She says the show can reach people in a way that television and other visual media can’t.

The first part of the show is an NPR-style spoof, titled “All Things Rescinded.”

“There’s a gag in this broadcast where we interview the internet, which is the first time the internet itself has ever had a chance to speak for itself.”

The other half of the show follows the antics of the curious characters in the fictional town of Abysmal Point.

McLeod writes the script and pieces together the work of other staff members who help with music, announcements, and playing characters. McLeod also provides sound effects using old records, physical props, and even a car horn hooked up to a battery.

“Amidst all of that, I play about six different roles” she says.

You can listen to the “Don’t let the internet get you down” edition of Strand on the Air February 28th at 5pm on WRFR.

“Then we have the recording available as a podcast on our website.”

Subsequent episodes will air the last Sunday of every other month. McLeod hopes to find new patrons for the Strand and expose a new generation of people to the wonder of radio.

“Nobody views the program in the same way. There’s no single image, and it ends up being a much more creative experience.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
Police say the employee, a man in his 40s, was confronted by 95-year-old Okie Payne as he...
Police: Man, 95, killed assisted living worker over money
Updated coronavirus numbers by the Maine CDC for Thursday, February 4th
305 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
Senators King, Collins among others proposing $908 billion COVID-19 relief plan
Senate passes bipartisan Collins, Manchin Amendment to refocus target of stimulus checks
You can stay up to date with the latest information on their Facebook page
The Bangor Mall Cinemas temporarily closes again according to their Facebook page

Latest News

As supply becomes more available, should teachers be moved to the head of the list for...
Should Maine teachers get coronavirus vaccine?
Food drive
Belfast Free Library helping to fight food insecurity with food drive
First week pf COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Cross Center a success
First week of COVID-19 vaccinations at Cross Center a success
The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation has awarded more than 40-thousand dollars to organizations...
Bangor Savings Bank will award grants to non-profits in Maine and New Hampshire
If Maine stays on track with its current coronavirus vaccination projections... eligibility...
Age based coronavirus vaccination eligibility could be Maine’s future