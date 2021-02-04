Strand Theatre radio variety show brings absurdist humor to the airwaves

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - ”We can’t show movies anymore, we can’t have live shows any more, what can we do?”

The seats of the Strand Theatre may be empty, but as they say, the show must go on.

“I have always believed in radio as maybe the most creative medium.”

Strand Theater House Manager Liz McLeod says when the pandemic hit, the theater pivoted to offer drive in events, virtual film showings, and other safe options, including the continuation of Strand On the Air, a radio variety show that first debuted in 2018. She says the show can reach people in a way that television and other visual media can’t.

The first part of the show is an NPR-style spoof, titled “All Things Rescinded.”

“There’s a gag in this broadcast where we interview the internet, which is the first time the internet itself has ever had a chance to speak for itself.”

The other half of the show follows the antics of the curious characters in the fictional town of Abysmal Point.

McLeod writes the script and pieces together the work of other staff members who help with music, announcements, and playing characters. McLeod also provides sound effects using old records, physical props, and even a car horn hooked up to a battery.

“Amidst all of that, I play about six different roles” she says.

You can listen to the “Don’t let the internet get you down” edition of Strand on the Air February 28th at 5pm on WRFR.

“Then we have the recording available as a podcast on our website.”

Subsequent episodes will air the last Sunday of every other month. McLeod hopes to find new patrons for the Strand and expose a new generation of people to the wonder of radio.

“Nobody views the program in the same way. There’s no single image, and it ends up being a much more creative experience.”

