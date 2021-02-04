Advertisement

Planning begins on public mural in Ellsworth

Coastal Interiors on Water Street in Ellsworth has donated the side of its building as the spot...
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Heart of Ellsworth is beginning the first phase of downtown Ellsworth’s first outdoor public art mural.

The non-profit is partnering with community members and businesses to plan the project. The first step will include research, promotion and a call to interested artists. Folks at Heart of Ellsworth says the painting of the mural will be overseen by a Maine artist, with the help of local art students and community volunteers.

“We are very excited about it,” said Heart of Ellsworth Executive Director Cara Romano. “We think it’s the perfect pandemic project. A lot of people are really excited about public art. Ellsworth currently doesn’t have a mural.”

For more on Heart of Ellsworth or to make a donation towards the mural project, visit heartofellsworth.org

