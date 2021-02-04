Advertisement

Pine Tree Camp telethon this Friday on TV5

Pine tree camp in winter
Pine tree camp in winter(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
ROME, Maine (WABI) - Pine Tree Camp in Rome will be offering activities in the winter for the first time.

The camp focuses on providing outdoor experiences for people with disabilities.

They’re extending their Adventure Day Pass program they launched this past summer to provide safe and accessible fun.

They’re also looking to raise money for camperships.

Camp director Dawn Willard Robinson says their usual fundraising efforts have all gone virtual.

”In February we do the snowmobile ride in and the Dysarts ride-in and the Q106.5 egg ride and so that’s the other piece. This is our big winter fundraising and even though we couldn’t get together in person we’re still doing fundraising virtually to send campers to camp.”

TV5 is teaming up with the folks from Pine Tree Camp for a telethon Friday.

Tune in starting at 5 Friday evening to learn more about the camp and how you can donate.

You can also visit pinetreesociety.org

