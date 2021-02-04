Advertisement

Pardon ends prosecution but not civil case against developer

Still pending is a civil case brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission that accuses Liberty and others of defrauding investors of nearly $50 million
(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A newspaper says President Donald Trump’s pardon of former Maine developer Michael Liberty wiped out criminal charges but not a civil case brought by securities investigators.

The Portland Press Herald reports that a judge confirmed that criminal charges that Liberty lined his pockets with investors’ money were “resolved” along with a previous conviction for illegal campaign contributions.

