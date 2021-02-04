Northern Light Health webinar offers tips for businesses in advance of employee vaccination

(WABI) - Northern Light Health hosted it’s bi-monthly ‘Safe Return to Business’ webinar Thursday.

Specialists from Northern Light Health offered tips for businesses who may have a majority of their employees eligible for vaccination in the near future.

Panelists said it’s important for businesses to start planning now on how to go about workforce vaccination. Being aware of which employees are eligible in each phase of distribution will be key, as well as having a written vaccination policy in place.

“Set your workplace expectation for vaccination,” said Northern Light Health Clinical Pharmacist Kyle Massey. “What will they be? Whatever they are, whether it’s requiring vaccination, or requiring certain measures if you aren’t vaccinated, it’s important to communicate that and make your employees aware, so that they have understanding and there isn’t a ton of confusion in your workforce.”

To see Thursday’s ‘Safe Return to Business’ webinar in its entirety, visit northernlighhealth.org.

