Advertisement

Nick Cannon tests positive for COVID

He’s taking a break from ‘The Masked Singer’
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nick Cannon tests positive for coronavirus, Variety reported.

The 40-year-old comedian will be taking time away from hosting “The Masked Singer,” while he quarantines and rests.

The Fox competition show is set to begin production this week.

Niecy Nash will reportedly fill in for Cannon. She was a guest judge on the show last year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bradford woman is facing a number of charges after police say she stole a vehicle on the...
Bradford woman arrested after stealing car on I-95
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Norway man arrested after hours-long standoff.
UPDATE: Norway man arrested after hours-long standoff
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 3
Maine CDC reports 276 new COVID-19 cases, death toll increases by 9
Police say the employee, a man in his 40s, was confronted by 95-year-old Okie Payne as he...
Police: Man, 95, killed assisted living worker over money

Latest News

A judge ordered corrections authorities to provide organic food to Jacob Chansley, the capitol...
Man who wore horns at US Capitol to get organic food in jail
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden strikes tough tone on Russia in diplomatic push
Senate
Senate Democrats take control in power-sharing deal
The Biden administration works to confront challenges at home and abroad.
Biden White House focuses on crises at home and abroad
In this April 7, 2020, file photo, voters masked against coronavirus line up Wisconsin's...
Wisconsin governor issues new mask order after Assembly vote