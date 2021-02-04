Mostly Cloudy This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere spinning over New England will slide to our east this afternoon and a ridge of high pressure to our west will begin to move into the region. We’ll continue to see mostly cloudy skies but as the ridge of high pressure builds in, we may see some breaks of sunshine in spots this afternoon. Temperatures today will continue above average with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s north and mid to upper 30s elsewhere. The ridge of high pressure will slide through the state tonight, allowing skies to clear out as the night progresses. This will make for a colder night tonight as temperatures are expected to drop back to the teens in most spots for overnight lows.

Low pressure is forecast to move through the state later Friday and Friday night bringing us a quick shot of snow and mixed rain/snow. Temperatures on Friday will be in the 30s to near 40° for highs. Precipitation is expected to develop from west to east across the state during the mid-late afternoon hours and continue through much of the night before tapering off late. At this point, it looks like areas south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln will start as snow or mixed rain/snow tomorrow afternoon at the onset then change to more mix and plain rain during the evening and nighttime hours as warmer air takes over. Areas to the north will see mainly snow with some mix possible before winding down late. Accumulations of 1″-3″ possibly 4″ in spots can be expected Friday night for areas north of Bangor with 1″ or less expected elsewhere. Any lingering snow or mixed rain/snow showers will exit the area early Saturday followed by brightening skies during the afternoon. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s. A disturbance moving through the state on Sunday will give us some clouds and a slight chance of snow showers across the north otherwise our Sunday looks quiet. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy with a few breaks of sunshine possible this afternoon. Slight chance of a few snow showers across northern and eastern areas. Highs between 29°-39°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Becoming clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 12°-22°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Becoming cloudy. Afternoon snow and mixed rain/snow developing. Highs between 30°-39°. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: A few morning rain/snow showers possible then brightening skies. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper teens to mid-20s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.