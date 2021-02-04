Members of Maine’s Congressional Delegation urge USDA to give logging industry COVID relief

WASHINGTON D.C. - (WABI) -Members of Maine’s Congressional Delegation are urging the USDA to give loggers and timber haulers COVID-19 relief now.

Officials say it’s estimated the industry saw a 20% or more drop in the timber harvest in 2020.

Senator Susan Collins and Congressman Jared Golden had 19 lawmakers send letters to the USDA in an effort to give out $200 million.

We’re told this money was included in the COVID-19 relief package that was signed into law in December.

“The plight of our forest products industry has increasingly worsened since March of last year, when the onset of the pandemic crashed global pulp and paper markets and housing starts dwindled,” wrote Senator Collins and Representative Golden. “Given the severity of the situation, many loggers and haulers are facing hard decisions about whether they can afford to keep on in the industry.”

“In order to keep the broader forest products sector operational, we must ensure our loggers and haulers make it through this enormously challenging time,” Senator Collins and Representative Golden continued. “We urge you to quickly implement this critical provision in order to distribute this assistance as soon as possible.”

“Time is of the essence now and we must ensure that these pandemic relief funds for timber haulers and harvesters are distributed quickly and to the businesses they were intended for,” Dana Doran, Executive Director of the Professional Logging Contractors of Maine, said. “This funding will literally be a lifeline for many struggling family logging and trucking firms in Maine and across the country, and it is essential that it be disbursed efficiently and with a minimum of red tape so it can begin having an impact on them and their communities. We thank Senator Susan Collins and Representative Jared Golden for leading the effort to secure this aid and Senator Angus King and U.S. Representative Chellie Pingree for joining that effort.”

