Advertisement

Maskless man pulls gun, steals chicken from Calif. restaurant

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASADENA, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – Employees at a Southern California restaurant are still trying to make sense of what happened there Wednesday night.

A customer pulled a gun when he was asked to put on a mask, and then he decided to rob the place – though he didn’t want money.

Employees said the trouble began when the maskless man walked into Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles in Pasadena and got angry when the cashier asked him to put on a mask.

“He said, ‘Why don’t you come over here and tell me to my face,’ and he told him again, ‘Just put a mask on,’” said cook Robert Gonzalez.

Employees said the man was so upset that he pulled out a gun and pointed it at them. It was all caught on the restaurant’s surveillance cameras.

“Then he came back towards the kitchen, and he said, pointing the gun at me, pretty much said, ‘Put all the chicken in the bag,’” Gonzalez said.

There was plenty of chicken in the kitchen, but no bag. So, the man grabbed a couple of to-go orders while the employees ran out the back door.

No one was harmed in the incident, but employees are admittedly a little confused.

“I understand our chicken is good, but I mean … that’s some expensive chicken he’s got there,” Gonzalez said. “It was just pretty stupid and crazy at the same time.”

The Pasadena Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are looking for the suspect.

Copyright 2021 KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bradford woman is facing a number of charges after police say she stole a vehicle on the...
Bradford woman arrested after stealing car on I-95
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Norway man arrested after hours-long standoff.
UPDATE: Norway man arrested after hours-long standoff
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 3
Maine CDC reports 276 new COVID-19 cases, death toll increases by 9
Police say the employee, a man in his 40s, was confronted by 95-year-old Okie Payne as he...
Police: Man, 95, killed assisted living worker over money

Latest News

A judge ordered corrections authorities to provide organic food to Jacob Chansley, the capitol...
Man who wore horns at US Capitol to get organic food in jail
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden strikes tough tone on Russia in diplomatic push
Senate
Senate Democrats take control in power-sharing deal
The Biden administration works to confront challenges at home and abroad.
Biden White House focuses on crises at home and abroad
In this April 7, 2020, file photo, voters masked against coronavirus line up Wisconsin's...
Wisconsin governor issues new mask order after Assembly vote