Maine on pace to expand coronavirus vaccination eligibility in March

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - New details Thursday on the expansion of who is eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine in Maine and when that expansion might happen.

Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says the state is closing in on having 10% of the population vaccinated.

She says right now, around 20% of Mainers over the age of 70 have been vaccinated.

Based on information coming from the Biden Administration on vaccine allotments over the weeks ahead, changes are coming next month.

“For the next month, we should have enough supply to get through 2/3 of people age of 70 and over by that first week in March,” said Lambrew. “By the time we get to that first week in March, we hope to be able to begin that 65 to 69-year-old population.”

Maine expects to receive 21,475 doses of coronavirus vaccine next week.

That is a combination of both the Pfizer and Moderna shots.

