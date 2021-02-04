Maine CDC investigates more COVID-19 outbreaks at long term care facilities

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks at long term care facilities.

Director Dr. Nirav Shah said Thursday one of them is in Augusta. There are 10 coronavirus cases at the MaineGeneral Rehabilitation & Long Term Care at Glenridge.

Harbor Hill Center in Belfast has 10 cases, as well.

Eight cases are being reported at Home, Hope and Healing in Smithfield. The agency provides in-home nursing care.

