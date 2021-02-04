Advertisement

Lavon Harris, 102 and still going strong

TV5 attended her birthday party on Thursday along with 5 generations of her family.
102nd birthday party
102nd birthday party(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Looking back at a life well lived surrounded by the ones you love..

And still going strong!

That was the scene that TV5 was honored to be a part of Thursday in Bangor for the 102nd birthday of Lavon Harris.

While the pandemic didn’t allow family to have the party they would have liked - they certainly made up for it.

Five generations gathering outside Lavon’s home at Country Villa Retirement Home.

The graduate of Guilford High School’s class of 1936 told us about how close she was with her mother and how much she learned from her.

She also recalls trips to Bangor to go dress shopping as highlights of her youth..

With all that experience from a life well lived - we asked Lavon for a little advice.

“Just be good,” said Harris. “Have a good life but behave yourself. A lot of people think they can’t have a good time unless they raise the devil, but that’s not true. You could have a good time no matter where you are or what you are doing.”

Lavon’s son Edward told us that some people did raise the devil over the years... but that’s water under the bridge now..

From us here at TV5 - Happy Birthday Lavon... Can’t wait to see you next February.

