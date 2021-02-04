‘It’s like a dream’ says Maine health care worker about Super Bowl trip

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - This is sure to score a smile:

Four Maine health care workers will be heading to the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Cathy Bean of Northern Light Home Care & Hospice is going on the trip and says it’s like a dream.

She’s the manager for Clinical and Community Health Services.

The once-in-a-lifetime trip is all thanks to Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

It’s his way of thanking the hard work of our health care heroes for all they’ve been through this past year.

The Kraft family gave New England’s governors, including Governor Mills, four tickets to give to 76 vaccinated health care workers overall.

Mills then chose the names at random from applications from the Maine Health Care Association and the Maine Hospital Association.

We spoke to Bean Wednesday about when she got the email telling her to pack her bags.

”I read it through and I just kind of sat there like, ,’oh my God, oh my God,’ and I realized I was going to the Super Bowl and I became one of those raving lunatics you see on the Price Is Right, that’s how I looked in my house. I was pretty excited and shocked. I know I’m going but I don’t think I believe I’m going until I’m there so it’s humbling because I’ve worked with so many people who are equally deserving but it’s just amazing,” she says.

Nurses Joe Looper of Mercy Hospital and Lisa Ireland of RiverRidge Center along with Dr. Patrick Keaney with Mid Coast Hospital also won tickets.

Cathy says she is a life-long Pats fan and will be cheering on Tom Brady on Sunday.

Her all-expenses paid trip starts at Gillette Stadium and a flight on the Patriots jet to Florida.

We will be keeping up with her trip and will have more on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.