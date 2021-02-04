Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County offering informational session on hospice care myths

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County is holding a free informational session surrounding the common myths about hospice care.

They are also sharing information about how hospice services go far beyond what many people think.

The virtual event will take place Thursday from 10 to 11 :30 am.

Support for individuals and families will be explained, with the goal of serving patients and their families earlier in their journeys.

“The needs of life-limiting illness are real, and this is a resource thats available free of charge. It can bring so much awareness and so much direction and comfort thats very valuable.”

The online class is co-presented with Ellsworth Adult Education and MDI Adult Education. To register go to ellsworth.maineadulted.org, or mdi.maineadulted.org

