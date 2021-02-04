High 5: Case creates “Wynn Gym” lifting up Penobscot Valley Girls Basketball team

HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - We officially begin our “NAPA Coastal Auto Parts High 5″ segment this week. We hope to feature people who make a difference through community sports.

Our first is Penobscot Valley girls basketball coach Nate Case. He built a gym in his garage so his team could workout during COVID-19 protocols.

“To workout, for my wife to walk, so we named it the ‘Wynn Gym’ because we are going to name our little girl Wynn,” says Penobscot Valley head girls basketball coach Nate Case.

A place to workout.

“I’m glad we have it,” says PVHS sophomore Kaya Loring, “In case we can’t get in we can come here and do our work.”

In a town which otherwise wouldn’t have a gym.

“Wanted a good one?” says PVHS freshman Mia Neal, “probably Bangor.”

Thanks to the girls basketball coach who wants the best for his players.

“I have the equipment, like the girls know, I always brought it to the PVHS gym so we could get some weights in,” says Case, “So, I said if we are not going to be allowed to go to PVHS gym, then I will have a gym here for them.”

A young group, including a pair of sophomore twins, who are working to become great players.

“I definitely feel like I have improved a ton,” says PVHS sophomore Holly Loring, “So much more confident than I was.”

“Same for me,” says Kaya, “It’s definitely hard getting back into it, but I’m glad we could.”

Hard work outside practice.

“Initially it was scary to see him carry in weights and ropes,” says Neal, “It wasn’t that bad once you got used to the work ethic.”

Hard coaching too.

“Hard watching yourself sometimes,” says Kaya, “Definitely learn from it.”

“Helps a lot and you can really see what you need to improve on,” says Holly.

From a coach who knows what it takes to win.

“Get 3 kids for 45 minutes, then get 3 other kids in,” says Case, “and that is sort of the rotation with the small team we have.”

The girls have noticed the change it has produced.

“All the work we have done so far is paying off,” says Kaya, “and you can see that.”

All because their coach went the extra mile.

“We have a team now that loves the game. The girls like give you the head nod all time they are like what is next,” says Case, “If we are getting better and we are playing basketball and we are in the gym then we are excited.”

Nate certainly deserves a High 5 for his efforts.

