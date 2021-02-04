Governor Mills warns against having Super Bowl parties

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Super Bowl is Sunday.

Many usually hold large parties.

State officials are asking people to break with tradition and avoid having gatherings.

During Thursday’s Maine CDC briefing, Governor Mills said there are signs the state is making progress.

For instance, the seven day coronavirus testing positivity rate is now below three percent.

Mills says now is not the time to let your guard down.

“As tempting as it is to go watch the game at your favorite watering hole or get together at someone else’s house, someone with a big screen TV, please don’t forget the silent and ever present danger of COVID-19,” said Mills. “It could ruin your game and could even take your life. COVID-19 is not taking Super Bowl Sunday off.”

Mills also said she recently got a call from Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

He wanted to take some fully vaccinated Maine healthcare workers on the Patriots plane to Super Bowl 55.

Four are going.

You can find more information about them and their all expenses paid trip here.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.