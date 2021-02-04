Foxcroft’s Martin picks UMaine football, Black Bears announce class

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - UMaine football opened practice for the season on signing day and announced its new class.

A local boy, Logan Martin from Dover-Foxcroft, made his decision Wednesday morning.

I choose.... the University of Maine...

“You know having friends and family, they can come watch me play, coaches and loved ones that probably meant the most,” says Foxcroft Academy senor Logan Martin, “Great coaches, a great team. Going in as a receiver, being able to learn under Andre Miller and Devin Young, some of those guys that are have had a lot of success at the University of Maine.”

“All of those things that mean a lot to Logan mean a lot to them,” says Foxcroft head football coach Danny White, “He’s going to be able to still be a part of our community. I think he’s expressed that to me the importance of staying connected to our community and to our football program.”

Martin has already proven in high school he’ll play wherever the team needs.

“Very athletic. Just talking football He plays a number of different positions,” says UMaine head football coach Nick Charlton, “We’re looking at him as a receiver but we know he could play a lot of different spots.”

“I can play all over the place. And if UMaine wants me to play kick return, punt return, receiver, running back, I’m going to play there,” says Martin, “I’m here to play football.”

And Logan’s game-changing speed could lead to a solid Black Bears career.

“As far as his speed and his quickness, and his flat out ability to catch the ball and get open,” says White, “There’s something to be said about that.”

“That stat of him scoring every 4.8 times he touches the ball is ridiculous,” says Charlton, “Logan is going to be a great fit.”

The school also announced tonight another Mainer is in the class. Fryeburg’s Eli Mahan. He’s a 6 foot 4, 250-pound tight end.

