Advertisement

Foxcroft’s Martin picks UMaine football, Black Bears announce class

“I can play all over the place.”
Foxcroft's Martin picks UMaine football, Black Bears announce class
Foxcroft's Martin picks UMaine football, Black Bears announce class
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - UMaine football opened practice for the season on signing day and announced its new class.

2021 UMaine football signing class

A local boy, Logan Martin from Dover-Foxcroft, made his decision Wednesday morning.

I choose.... the University of Maine...

“You know having friends and family, they can come watch me play, coaches and loved ones that probably meant the most,” says Foxcroft Academy senor Logan Martin, “Great coaches, a great team. Going in as a receiver, being able to learn under Andre Miller and Devin Young, some of those guys that are have had a lot of success at the University of Maine.”

“All of those things that mean a lot to Logan mean a lot to them,” says Foxcroft head football coach Danny White, “He’s going to be able to still be a part of our community. I think he’s expressed that to me the importance of staying connected to our community and to our football program.”

Martin has already proven in high school he’ll play wherever the team needs.

“Very athletic. Just talking football He plays a number of different positions,” says UMaine head football coach Nick Charlton, “We’re looking at him as a receiver but we know he could play a lot of different spots.”

“I can play all over the place. And if UMaine wants me to play kick return, punt return, receiver, running back, I’m going to play there,” says Martin, “I’m here to play football.”

And Logan’s game-changing speed could lead to a solid Black Bears career.

“As far as his speed and his quickness, and his flat out ability to catch the ball and get open,” says White, “There’s something to be said about that.”

“That stat of him scoring every 4.8 times he touches the ball is ridiculous,” says Charlton, “Logan is going to be a great fit.”

The school also announced tonight another Mainer is in the class. Fryeburg’s Eli Mahan. He’s a 6 foot 4, 250-pound tight end.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bradford woman is facing a number of charges after police say she stole a vehicle on the...
Bradford woman arrested after stealing car on I-95
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Norway man arrested after hours-long standoff.
UPDATE: Norway man arrested after hours-long standoff
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 3
Maine CDC reports 276 new COVID-19 cases, death toll increases by 9
Police say the employee, a man in his 40s, was confronted by 95-year-old Okie Payne as he...
Police: Man, 95, killed assisted living worker over money

Latest News

Bangor hockey battles past rival Brewer
Bangor hockey battles past rival Brewer
High 5: Case creates "Wynn Gym" for PVHS Girls Basketball team
High 5: Case creates “Wynn Gym” lifting up Penobscot Valley Girls Basketball team
Bucksport's Tolmasoff has left UMaine football program for UNE
Bucksport’s Tolmasoff has left UMaine football program, looks to play for UNE
Growing from loss Alley has found his new home with the Searsport boys basketball team
Growing from loss, Alley has found his new home with the Searsport boys basketball team