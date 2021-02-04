PM Light Snow & Mix Developing Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After some morning sunshine, an approaching storm and frontal system will bring Maine a period of snow and mixed precipitation during the afternoon and evening. The precipitation will likely fall as rain and mixed precipitation over southern and coastal parts of Maine, with mainly snow and some mix falling north and west of the Bangor Region. At this time, it appears between 1 and 4″ of snow will accumulate north and west of the Bangor Region this afternoon and evening, with 1″ or less likely piling up across southern and coastal parts of the state. High temps today will range from the upper 20s across the far north and mountains to the 30s elsewhere, except near 40° right along the coast and over the islands.

Saturday will be fair and slightly cooler as a bubble of high-pressure slips across the Northeast. At this time, it appears that another storm sliding out to sea well southeast of New England will combine with some energy aloft to bring some light snow to Maine later Sunday, with fair and colder conditions expected on Monday. Some of the computer models are indicating that energy aloft will cause a stronger storm to develop over the Tennessee River Valley later Monday, which may move northeast and bring a more significant snow to Maine later Tuesday into early Wednesday. Once the storm moves by a much colder airmass will sweep into the Northeast for the rest of next week.

Today: Becoming cloudy, snow and mixed rain/snow developing this afternoon, with a southeast breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the upper 20s north and 30s to near 40 elsewhere.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy, with a west breeze around 10 mph and high temps in the mid-20s to mid-30s from north to south.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with afternoon light snow developing and high temps in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

Monday: Partly sunny and colder, with high temps in the upper teens and 20s.

Tuesday: Becoming cloudy, with late day snow possible and high temps in the upper teens and 20s.

