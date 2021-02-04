Bucksport’s Tolmasoff has left UMaine football program, looks to play for UNE
Carter hopes to earn a spot on a new D-1 team
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Former Bucksport star football player Carter Tolmasoff was with the UMaine football team but has decided to leave the program. Carter tells us he is heading to the University of New England with hopes of putting up some numbers, and finding a different division one home in the future.
