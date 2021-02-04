Bradford woman in court after stealing, crashing two cars

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bradford woman was in court Wednesday after police say she stole a vehicle on the interstate in Bangor.

28-year-old Rachel Donnelly is being held on $1000 cash bail.

She’s facing unauthorized use of two different vehicles and aggravated mischief charges.

Police say she stole her mother’s car on Tuesday and crashed it on I-95 north, near mile mile marker 181.

Then she’s accused of stealing the car of a person who stopped to help her.

”A woman that can only be described as a Good Samaritan stopped to help her out and Ms. Donnelly was alleged to have taking her car and crashed it and really damaging it just a few miles down the road,” said Marianne Lynch, District Attorney for Penobscot and Piscataquis Counties.

“There may be some certain mental health conditions going on here,” said Christopher Whalley, defense attorney.

A man passing by stopped and was able to subdue Donnelly until police arrested her.

The state says Donnelly has an extensive record including drug, theft and assault charges.

Back in 2017 Donnelly was also arrested for stealing a Maine Department of Transportation truck in Mars Hill.

She’s back in court in April.

