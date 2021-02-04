Advertisement

Bangor School Committee continuing process to new superintendent

Bangor School Committee members met on ZOOM on Wednesday night.
Bangor School Committee members meeting over ZOOM Wednesday night to talk about searching for a new superintendent.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The process of finding a new superintendent for the Bangor School District continues.

Bangor School Committee members met over ZOOM on Wednesday night.

They talked about a way for the public to be able to voice their opinions on this matter.

They’re looking at possibly February 22nd and 23rd for a community forum.

We’re told it will be held online and there will be a set of questions for people to answer.

They will break out into groups and talk about them.

Timothy Surrette, Bangor School Committee explained, ”With the idea of perhaps consensus might come out of it maybe there are some sharp differences, maybe a conversation will spark new ideas you know whatever it may be.”

Bangor School Committee Chair, Carin Sychterz, said, “While the Monday session is designed for more for teachers, and the Tuesday more for families and parents and community members. We are letting people know that it doesn’t matter which one you go to you are welcome to any of them are either of them or both of them.”

Bangor School Committee members also went over making changes to the job advertisement and finalizing the description.

