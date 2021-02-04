Advertisement

Bangor community steps up to help homeless as temperatures drop

Boyd Kronholm says they have several beds open at the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter right now.
Warming Center opening early
Warming Center opening early
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s a stark reminder about homelessness in the Bangor area - a photo of a person sleeping under a tarp during this week’s snow storm.

An employee at the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter spotted the person near Main Street Tuesday night and immediately called for help.

Robert Kearns, who runs a local outreach group, grabbed warm things for the person.

Bangor Police also came.

They were able to get in contact with the individual’s family and got that person to a warming center.

On Tuesday night as BAHS Shelter Aide, Chantle Trafton was leaving Dunkin Donuts on Main Street in Bangor she noticed...

Posted by Bangor Area Homeless Shelter on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

”It was heartbreaking. I tell people every day, so you want to be inside? Tell me, and we’ll be able to make that happen,” said Robert Kearns.

“The warming center really is a life safety. We want them off the streets. This is a great example, some of the frigid cold nights, but also some of the stormy nights. It’s great for them to be able to come in get warm, have something to eat. We all need to work together to make sure people don’t slip through the cracks,” said Boyd Kronholm, executive director of the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter.

Kronholm says they have several beds open at the shelter right now.

The warming center is part of the shelter as well.

It’s open every evening from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

You can stay up to date with the latest information on their Facebook page
The Bangor Mall Cinemas temporarily closes again according to their Facebook page

