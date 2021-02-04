Advertisement

305 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine

1 new death each in Washington, Kennebec and York counties
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Updated coronavirus numbers by the Maine CDC for Thursday, February 4th
Updated coronavirus numbers by the Maine CDC for Thursday, February 4th(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 305 new cases of coronavirus being reported by the Maine CDC.

Three more Mainers lost their lives with the virus.

Newly released data from the Maine CDC shows one death each in Washington, Kennebec and York counties.

Those three bring the total to 630 people in Maine who died with the virus since the pandemic started.

There are now 40, 534 cases of COVID-19 since March.

32, 537 are confirmed by the Maine CDC.

49 patients with the virus are in critical care at hospitals around the state. Of those, 23 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of latest coronavirus statistics provided by the Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of latest coronavirus statistics provided by the Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Kennebec County is reporting 54 new cases.

Penobscot County has 22 new cases.

Somerset County reporting 14 new cases.

