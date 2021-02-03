Nearly 4,700 Maine small employers are approved for $371 million in forgivable loans

WASHINGTON D. C. (WABI) - Nearly 4,700 small business owners in Maine have been approved for forgivable PPP loans since the program reopened last month.

Senator Susan Collins, who co-authored the Paycheck Protection Program, says those loans total $371,064,178.

Businesses that employ 300 or fewer people and that experienced a 25% or greater loss between 2019 and 2020 due to COVID-19 are eligible to apply for the second round of loans.

Those that didn’t get one in the first round can also apply.

Last year, more than 2,800 small businesses and self-employed Mainers received nearly $2.3 billion in loans, helping to support more than 25,000 jobs.

UPDATE: Since the Paycheck Protection Program reopened last month, 4,666 Maine small businesses have been approved for $371 million in forgivable loans, supporting jobs across our state.https://t.co/ULKHIgUvEi — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) February 3, 2021

