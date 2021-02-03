Mostly Cloudy & Milder Than Normal Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere spinning over New England will drift off to our east today. The disturbance aloft will keep the skies across Maine mainly cloudy, with nothing more than maybe a few flurries or snow showers, mainly across the northern parts of the state. Temperatures will continue to run above normal, with highs mainly in the 30s today.

On Friday a storm and frontal system will likely bring Maine a period of snow and mixed precipitation later in the day and evening. The precipitation will likely fall as rain and mixed precipitation over southern and coastal parts of Maine, with mainly snow and some mix falling north and west of the Bangor Region. At this time, it appears between 1 and 4″ of snow will accumulate north and west of the Bangor Region later Friday afternoon and evening, with 1″ or less likely piling up across southern and coastal parts of the state.

Saturday will be fair as another bubble of high-pressure slips across the Northeast. At this time, it appears that another a weak storm may bring some light snow to Maine later Sunday, with fair and colder conditions expected on Monday. Some of the computer models are indicating that energy aloft will cause a strong storm to develop over the Tennessee River Valley later Monday, which may move northeast and bring a more significant snow to Maine Tuesday and or Tuesday night. Once the storm moves by a much colder airmass will sweep into the Northeast for the rest of Next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a northwest breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the 30s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, late snow and mix likely developing, with a southeast breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the upper 20s north and 30s elsewhere.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and breezy, with high temps in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Sunday: Becoming mostly cloudy. High temps in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

Monday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the 20s.

