More COVID-19 vaccine coming to Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - An announcement from the Biden administration means more coronavirus vaccine is coming to Maine.

Maine will receive 5% more of the Moderna vaccine later this week and will stay at that level for the next three weeks.

That is in addition to the recent announcement of a 16% overall delivery increase over that same time period.

A bump of roughly 2,800 doses.

The White House is also in the process of launching a national partnership with pharmacies, including Hannaford and Shaw’s that will allow eligible Mainers to be vaccinated.

“Based on what I’ve been briefed it will be a separate and distinct allotment that will go directly to the designated chain pharmacies in different states and will not count against or come from they allotment that we get that we are sending out to EMS, hospitals places like that,” said Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah.

It is still unknown how much vaccine will be going out to these pharmacies and when it will become available.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.