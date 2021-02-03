Advertisement

More COVID-19 vaccine coming to Maine

Maine will receive 5% more of the Moderna vaccine later this week and will stay at that level for the next three weeks.
An announcement from the Biden administration means more coronavirus vaccine is coming to Maine.
An announcement from the Biden administration means more coronavirus vaccine is coming to Maine.(WSAW)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 2:36 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - An announcement from the Biden administration means more coronavirus vaccine is coming to Maine.

Maine will receive 5% more of the Moderna vaccine later this week and will stay at that level for the next three weeks.

That is in addition to the recent announcement of a 16% overall delivery increase over that same time period.

A bump of roughly 2,800 doses.

The White House is also in the process of launching a national partnership with pharmacies, including Hannaford and Shaw’s that will allow eligible Mainers to be vaccinated.

“Based on what I’ve been briefed it will be a separate and distinct allotment that will go directly to the designated chain pharmacies in different states and will not count against or come from they allotment that we get that we are sending out to EMS, hospitals places like that,” said Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah.

It is still unknown how much vaccine will be going out to these pharmacies and when it will become available.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bradford woman is facing a number of charges after police say she stole a vehicle on the...
Bradford woman arrested after stealing car on I-95
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Norway man arrested after hours-long standoff.
UPDATE: Norway man arrested after hours-long standoff
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 3
Maine CDC reports 276 new COVID-19 cases, death toll increases by 9
Police say the employee, a man in his 40s, was confronted by 95-year-old Okie Payne as he...
Police: Man, 95, killed assisted living worker over money

Latest News

State officials are asking people to break with tradition and avoid having gatherings.
Governor Mills warns against having Super Bowl parties
New details Thursday on the expansion of who is eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine in...
Maine on pace to expand coronavirus vaccination eligibility in March
102nd birthday party
Lavon Harris, 102 and still going strong
Click here to view briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
Happy Birthday!
Lavon turns 102