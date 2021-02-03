UPDATE: Norway man arrested after hours-long standoff

OXFORD, Maine (WMTW) -A Norway man is under arrest after an hours-long stand-off in Oxford.

Brian Cabral surrendered to authorities Wednesday night. Police say Cabral was wanted on a drug trafficking warrant out of Oxford County. He also had bail conditions from a previous trafficking arrest.

Wednesday morning, authorities say Cabral contacted someone he shouldn’t have as part of his bail conditions. Cabral left and Maine State Police were called.

Investigators began looking for him and a vehicle matching his car’s description was found on French Road in Oxford around 2 p.m.

The homeowner came out of the house without any incident and confirmed Cabral was inside. After several hours of negotiations, Cabral surrendered to police peacefully.

He faces several charges including aggravated trafficking and domestic violence terrorizing.

