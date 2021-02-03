Maine democratic lawmakers propose bill to confront racism in legislation

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine democratic lawmakers are proposing a bill to confront structural racism in legislation.

Assistant Majority Leader Rachel Talbot Ross announced L.D. 2, “An Act To Require the Inclusion of Racial Impact Statements in the Legislative Process.”

The statements are data-driven tools that provide analysis of the impact of policies and programs on historically disadvantaged racial groups.

Talbot Ross says the bill would create impartial, objective, and non partisan information to inform the law making process.

”Racial injustice does not only harm black, indigenous and people of color, it harms all of us. We must be intentional and we must have the data and the analysis to make the best possible decisions for the people that we serve,” said Ross.

Senate President Troy Jackson says it is their job to improve the lives of the people they represent.

He says it’s not enough to pass bills that just sound good on paper.

