Maine CDC reports 276 new COVID-19 cases, death toll increases by 9

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 3
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 3(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 8:53 AM EST
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported another drop in new COVID-19 cases, with 276 in the state Wednesday.

The number of Mainers who have died with the coronavirus increased by nine.

Penobscot, Hancock, Kennebec, Franklin, Cumberland and York counties all reported additional deaths Wednesday. Androscoggin County’s toll decreased by one.

A spokesperson for the Maine CDC says the death of one there was determined not to be COVID-related.

Total deaths in the state now stand at 627.

There have been 40,233 cases since the pandemic began in Maine. Of those, 32,315 are confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Feb. 3
Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Feb. 3(WABI)

Cumberland County made the biggest jump with 97 new cases. York County reporting an addition 51.

Kennebec County is reporting 23 new cases. Penobscot County has 22 new cases.

Lincoln, Somerset, Washington and Franklin all have 9 more.

Knox County is reporting no change for the second time in three days

