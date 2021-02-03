Cross Center site of all future Bangor NLH COVID-19 clinics

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Every Northern Light Health coronavirus vaccination clinic held in Bangor will be at the Cross Center from here on out.

Hospital officials were very happy with the efficiency that played out during their first vaccination day Tuesday.

They say the set up of the Cross Center is ideal for what they are trying to do.

And as supply of vaccines increases - the ability exists to easily expand.

“With what we have in place easily we could do over 1,000 probably closer to 2,000 people a day with it a little bit more expansion we could get out to about 4,000,” said Jarvis. “What we are trying to do is keep it so we keep everybody on the concourse level. That way when you come through the main entrance of the Cross Insurance Center you don’t have to go up and downstairs.”

They could move out to the Cross Center’s floor if necessary.

But that area is also earmarked to be a field hospital should the need arise.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.