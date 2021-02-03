Advertisement

CAT ferry service canceled for 2021 season

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The international ferry that runs between Bar Harbor, and Yarmouth, Nova Scotia has canceled its season once again.

Bay Ferries Limited is contracted to operate The CAT.

The company says the pandemic is forcing them to suspend services.

It’s the third year in a row.

The CAT didn’t run last year due to the pandemic, either.

It was also delayed in 2019 due to prolonged construction on the Bar Harbor port.

The ferry will remain in its port in Charleston, South Carolina for the time-being.

The international ferry that runs between Bar Harbor, Yarmouth, and Nova Scotia has canceled its season once again.(Bay Ferries Limited)

