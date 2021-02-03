Bangor Police warns of rising car thefts
Bangor Police are urging folks to lock their cars.
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 3:02 PM EST
This, after the department has taken 11 stolen vehicle reports since the beginning of the year.
Police say many of these cases involved vehicles that were left unlocked with the keys in the ignition.
They’re asking people to lock and monitor a car when its running without someone inside.
