Are Maine coronavirus stats trending in the right direction?

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Are there reasons for optimism is the fight against the coronavirus in Maine?

Maybe...

The head of the Maine CDC reports that positivity trends, hospitalizations and overall daily cases are down.

But, Dr. Nirav Shah still has concerns over new variants of the virus arriving in the state.

Shah also said this drop in numbers could be attributed to the end of what he called the holiday surge.

He urges people to stay the course.

“Right now we are in a race to see whether we can out vaccinate the virus,” said Shah. “If we can keep our vaccine rates in Maine as high as they have been we’ve got a shot at out running the virus, but if these new variants come into the picture that becomes a possibility and something that could delay our progress.”

Shah also reminds people of the bedrock of success at beating back the virus.

Face coverings, limiting exposure and safe social distancing.

