Boy, 2, in Texas Amber Alert found safe, police say

CELINA, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) - A 2-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert in Texas has been found safe, according to police.

Celina police said Levy Pugh was unharmed when they found him Wednesday afternoon, and he has been returned to his mother, per multiple reports.

His father, Isaac Pugh, was taken into custody.

An Amber Alert was activated for Levy on Wednesday morning.

Isaac Pugh, 42, is believed to have Levy. (Source: Celina Police Department)

