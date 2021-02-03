Advertisement

Boy, 2, in Texas Amber Alert found safe, police say

Levy Pugh, 2, was found safe after an Amber Alert was issued for him Wednesday, police said.
Levy Pugh, 2, was found safe after an Amber Alert was issued for him Wednesday, police said.
By Alex Onken
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: Feb. 3, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST
CELINA, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) - A 2-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert in Texas has been found safe, according to police.

Celina police said Levy Pugh was unharmed when they found him Wednesday afternoon, and he has been returned to his mother, per multiple reports.

His father, Isaac Pugh, was taken into custody.

An Amber Alert was activated for Levy on Wednesday morning.

Isaac Pugh, 42, is believed to have Levy.
Isaac Pugh, 42, is believed to have Levy.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Celina Police Department at 972-547-5350 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

