Advertisement

Waterville teen helps build shelters for local cats

They partnered with the Humane Society Waterville Area to gather materials.
Isaiah Vear stands with his teacher Jessica Hamilton-Jones and their cat shelters.
Isaiah Vear stands with his teacher Jessica Hamilton-Jones and their cat shelters.(Waterville Alternative High School)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:14 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville teen is helping stray cats stay warm this winter.

Isaiah Vear and his classmates at Waterville Alternative High School built cat shelters with their teacher, Jessica Hamilton-Jones.

They partnered with the Humane Society Waterville Area to gather materials.

Each box has insulation and straw to give local cats a place to get warm.

Vear says he loves animals and was excited to help out.

”We’re not the only things in the world that need homes, too. There’s a lot of animals out there that don’t have homes. It’s kind of fun to do something for a cause,” said Vear.

Lisa Oakes at the humane society says they are overwhelmed by the support they get from the community.

The boxes will be placed around the central Maine area at houses and farms.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bradford woman is facing a number of charges after police say she stole a vehicle on the...
Bradford woman arrested after stealing car on I-95
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Norway man arrested after hours-long standoff.
UPDATE: Norway man arrested after hours-long standoff
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 3
Maine CDC reports 276 new COVID-19 cases, death toll increases by 9
Police say the employee, a man in his 40s, was confronted by 95-year-old Okie Payne as he...
Police: Man, 95, killed assisted living worker over money

Latest News

Warming Center opening early
Bangor community steps up to help homeless as temperatures drop
Cathy Bean of Northern Light Home Care & Hospice is going on the trip and says it's like a dream.
‘It’s like a dream’ says Maine health care worker about Super Bowl trip
Good Shepherd Food Bank produce pick-up.
Good Shepherd Food Bank kicks off campaign to end hunger
New report highlights greater need for early childhood education in Maine