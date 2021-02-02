Waterville teen helps build shelters for local cats

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville teen is helping stray cats stay warm this winter.

Isaiah Vear and his classmates at Waterville Alternative High School built cat shelters with their teacher, Jessica Hamilton-Jones.

They partnered with the Humane Society Waterville Area to gather materials.

Each box has insulation and straw to give local cats a place to get warm.

Vear says he loves animals and was excited to help out.

”We’re not the only things in the world that need homes, too. There’s a lot of animals out there that don’t have homes. It’s kind of fun to do something for a cause,” said Vear.

Lisa Oakes at the humane society says they are overwhelmed by the support they get from the community.

The boxes will be placed around the central Maine area at houses and farms.

