Advertisement

UMaine System encourages, but won’t require COVID-19 vaccine

The university says University of Maine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy will also engage with the campus to talk about the importance of getting vaccinated
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The University of Maine System will not require students and employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The system said in a statement that it will encourage use of the vaccine.

The university says University of Maine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy will also engage with the campus to talk about the importance of getting vaccinated.

Ferrini-Mundy says she’s confident students and employees will choose to use the vaccine without a mandate.

Also Monday, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported the total number of positive cases of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic was approaching 40,000

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow & Wind Monday Night & Tuesday, Some Mix Downeast
Snow & Wind Develops Late Monday Night & Tuesday
Maine CDC data for Sunday, Jan. 31
Maine CDC reports 158 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
A Wiscasset woman has been arrested after crashing her car through the front door of the...
Wiscasset woman arrested after crashing car into Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
Justin Upton explains the meaning behind the name of his woodworking business, Heartwood Designs
Dedham man puts “heart” into his work
Curfew lifted for bars and restaurants in Maine.
Restaurant and bar industry reacts to Governor ending curfew

Latest News

A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
Report: Many US nursing home staff decline first COVID shots
Theaters were among the venues emptied out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
How COVID-19 changed the world as we know it
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
Pandemic’s deadliest month in US ends with signs of progress
A Florida mom who adopted 7 and fostered 300 kids has died of COVID-19.
Florida mother who fostered 300 children and adopted 7 dies of COVID-19