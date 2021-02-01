Advertisement

Police: Carjacker tossed 1-year-old out of vehicle in St. Louis

St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw...
St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw her 1-year-old son out of the vehicle.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw her 1-year-old son out of the vehicle.

The crime happened around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a 22-year-old woman was sitting at a stoplight with two men and her child.

Three men armed with handguns came up to the car and ordered everyone to get out.

Police say the woman pleaded with the men to take her son out of the car.

One of the robbers grabbed the child by his coat and threw him toward his mother.

The child hit the ground. Police did not say if he was hurt.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow & Wind Monday Night & Tuesday, Some Mix Downeast
Snow & Wind Develops Late Monday Night & Tuesday
Maine CDC data for Sunday, Jan. 31
Maine CDC reports 158 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
A Wiscasset woman has been arrested after crashing her car through the front door of the...
Wiscasset woman arrested after crashing car into Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
Justin Upton explains the meaning behind the name of his woodworking business, Heartwood Designs
Dedham man puts “heart” into his work
Curfew lifted for bars and restaurants in Maine.
Restaurant and bar industry reacts to Governor ending curfew

Latest News

President Joe Biden will meet with a group of Republicans to negotiate a COVID-19 relief bill.
COVID stimulus talks: Biden to meet with GOP senators
Slides, somersaults and pure panda joy.
National Zoo giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian slide in snow
A Florida mom who adopted 7 and fostered 300 kids has died of COVID-19.
Florida mom who fostered 300 kids, adopted 7 dies from COVID-19
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
LIVE: White House COVID task force gives briefing; Biden to meet Republicans proposing $618 billion virus aid