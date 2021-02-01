Mostly Cloudy This Afternoon, Snow Develops Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Skies will be mostly cloudy this afternoon as clouds move in ahead of our next storm system. Temperatures will top off in the mid-20s to low 30s for highs this afternoon. Low pressure off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline today will begin to move northward toward New England tonight. Snow will develop from south to north across the state beginning this evening and reaching far northern Maine after midnight. Snow could be heavy at times during the overnight hours. The wind will pick up out of the northeast tonight as well with gusts to 35-45 MPH possible after midnight. Nighttime temperatures will be in the 20s to near 30°.

Strong low pressure will track through the Gulf of Maine and toward the Bay of Fundy during the day Tuesday. Snow will continue, heavy at times during the morning hours then lighten up a bit from south to north later in the morning through the afternoon. Warmer air is forecast to move into the mid-levels of the atmosphere which will cause snow to change to sleet and freezing rain by mid-late morning around Bangor through Downeast and continue through the afternoon. As a result, snowfall totals will be a bit lower around Bangor through Downeast where the mixing occurs while higher snowfall totals are expected north and west of Bangor where precipitation is expected to fall mainly as snow. Precipitation will gradually wind down from south to north Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Snowfall totals by Wednesday morning will range from 4″-8″ (most of which will be on the ground by mid-morning Tuesday) from Bangor to the Midcoast and through Hancock and Washington Counties and 8″-12″ for areas north and west of Bangor as well as south of the Midcoast Region. Some higher amounts of 12″-18″ will be possible over West Central Somerset County and Central Franklin County otherwise 8″-12″ will do it for the remainder of the state. Wednesday will remain cloudy with scattered snow showers especially up north and in the mountains as low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere sits right overhead. Temperatures will be in the 30s for highs Wednesday afternoon. Thursday looks quiet with variably cloudy skies and highs in the 30s. A quick moving system is forecast to move in on Friday giving us a chance from snow or rain/snow mix to end the week. Temperatures on Friday will be in the 30s to near 40°.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs between 26°-33°. Northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and becoming breezy with snow developing. Snow could be heavy at times. Lows between 20°-30°. Northeast wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 35-45 MPH possible.

Tuesday: Periods of snow, heavy at times. Snow will change to a mix of sleet and freezing rain from Bangor through Downeast later in the morning through the afternoon. Highs between 25°-34°. Northeast wind 15-25 MPH with gusts to 35-45 MPH possible.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers possible. Highs in the 30s.

Thursday: Variably cloudy with highs in the 30s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon rain/snow possible. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

