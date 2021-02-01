Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 220 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

All of the deaths reported Monday come from Cumberland County
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 1
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 220 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

Another five Mainers have died with the coronavirus, all from Cumberland County. Total deaths are now 595.

There have been 39,543 cases in the state since the pandemic began. Of those, 31,853 are confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Feb. 1
Penobscot County reported 19 new cases Monday. Washington County has an additional 12. Kennebec County adds 11.

Knox is the only county reporting no change.

