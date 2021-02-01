Good Samaritan surprises 5 carjacking victims with free replacement cars

CHICAGO (WLS) - A good Samaritan gave away five replacement vehicles to carjacking victims from Chicago, saying he knows how it feels to be carjacked and wanted to help them.

Promised some much-needed help, five carjacking victims arrived Thursday at a neighborhood car dealership and car wash, where good Samaritan and businessman Jermaine Jordan gave them the surprise of a lifetime: free replacement cars. Emotions ranged from elation to shock.

“He told me, ‘Believe in God,’ and I said, ‘I believe in him.’ He said, ‘You know what? That car is yours.’ I was like wow. I still don’t believe it,” said Edward Padilla, one of the carjacking victims.

Best known for his free hot meals restaurant, Jordan also owns the car lot where the victims gathered. He used his own money along with donations to cover the cost and fees of giving the cars away.

“I felt like I had to do something because I was a victim of being carjacked three times, and each time, I thought that my life was over with,” Jordan said.

Working single parent Taquieria Little fought to hold back tears as she was gifted an SUV. She was carjacked at gunpoint Dec. 6 on her way home from work as she waited to pick up her kids.

“Two guys approached me and taken me out of my car with no shoes on or anything. I had just cashed my paycheck. Everything was in there. So, I lost everything,” Little said.

Luxury rideshare driver Abdullah Saleem had his black Lexus taken by an armed thief posing as a passenger.

“It was very traumatizing. For one whole month, I was paranoid,” he said.

Jordan also helped carjacking victim and rideshare driver Angel Haralson with the $1000 insurance deductible needed to repair her recovered stolen ride.

“I’m not working right now. My funds has been depleted,” Haralson said.

Everyone also received a gas card and free groceries, along with a renewed sense in the power of doing good.

Jordan says he hopes this won’t be the last time he’ll do this. He says he’s been contacted by at least three dozen other people who have been carjacked and hopes to be able to bless them as well.

Chicago saw the number of carjackings soar in 2020.

