Advertisement

Bangor school’s students collecting food and socks for thousands in need in the community

“Souper Socks” is the school’s community service project.
"Souper Socks"
"Souper Socks"(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Students at All Saints Catholic School in Bangor are putting their best foot forward this week to help thousands in need in the community.

“Souper Socks” is the school’s community service project.

It starts today and is part of Maine Catholic Schools Week.

Students will bring in canned goods and socks to support the Bangor Ecumenical Food Cupboard and the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter.

In addition to donations, students will make posters and cards for the two organizations to let clients know they are praying for them.

”We want the strong academics, we want the faith component, but we also want them to put that faith in action in the community, and just learn to serve. That’s the whole basis behind everything we do here, for them to live their faith, so that’s very important to us, and you can see that it’s very important to the kids too,” said Doug Fogg, a Social Studies teacher at the school.

In addition to “Souper Socks,” students will participate in “Buy a Cup of Joe for a Hero You Know.”

Donations will be collected to buy $5 coffee cards for Bangor area military.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow & Wind Monday Night & Tuesday, Some Mix Downeast
Snow & Wind Develops Late Monday Night & Tuesday
Maine CDC data for Sunday, Jan. 31
Maine CDC reports 158 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
A Wiscasset woman has been arrested after crashing her car through the front door of the...
Wiscasset woman arrested after crashing car into Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
Justin Upton explains the meaning behind the name of his woodworking business, Heartwood Designs
Dedham man puts “heart” into his work
Curfew lifted for bars and restaurants in Maine.
Restaurant and bar industry reacts to Governor ending curfew

Latest News

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 1
Maine CDC reports 220 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
COVID-19 outbreak reported at Thomas College
COVID-19 outbreak reported at Thomas College
The Waterville school is reporting 8 active cases.
COVID-19 outbreak reported at Thomas College
BluShift Aerospace Launch (File)
Maine aerospace company launches world’s first biofuel rocket