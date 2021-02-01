Bangor school’s students collecting food and socks for thousands in need in the community

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Students at All Saints Catholic School in Bangor are putting their best foot forward this week to help thousands in need in the community.

“Souper Socks” is the school’s community service project.

It starts today and is part of Maine Catholic Schools Week.

Students will bring in canned goods and socks to support the Bangor Ecumenical Food Cupboard and the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter.

In addition to donations, students will make posters and cards for the two organizations to let clients know they are praying for them.

”We want the strong academics, we want the faith component, but we also want them to put that faith in action in the community, and just learn to serve. That’s the whole basis behind everything we do here, for them to live their faith, so that’s very important to us, and you can see that it’s very important to the kids too,” said Doug Fogg, a Social Studies teacher at the school.

In addition to “Souper Socks,” students will participate in “Buy a Cup of Joe for a Hero You Know.”

Donations will be collected to buy $5 coffee cards for Bangor area military.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.