Bangor COVID-19 vaccination site at Cross Insurance Center will be open as scheduled on Tuesday despite snow storm

“An effort of this scale, scope, and magnitude has not been undertaken in a generation, if not longer,” said Maine CDC Director, Dr. Nirav Shah.
Vaccination procedures
Vaccination procedures
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:53 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor COVID-19 vaccination site at Cross Insurance Center will be open as scheduled on Tuesday February 2, in spite of the predicted inclement weather.

If you have pre-registered and have an appointment, and can safely get to Cross Insurance Center, they will be there to vaccinate you at your scheduled time.

If you are unable to be there due to winter weather, please call Northern Light Health at 207-204-8551.

You waited and waited, called and called, refreshed the website over and over.

Finally, you got your appointment to get the coronavirus vaccine.

So, what’s next?

The state is in the midst of expanding its coronavirus vaccination capability. On Tuesday, a clinic will open at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, adding to a growing list of new sites.

“This time of year, it’s very, very cold, and we need you to arrive not far in advance of your appointment,” said Tim Doak, who is overseeing the set up of the clinic at the Cross Center for Northern Light Health.

“We really would like you to not enter the building until about 10 minutes before your appointment,” he said.

“Large scale vaccination is still something that is rolling out across the country,” said Shah. “There may be a delay, there may be a snag in the system. You may think that it will only take five or 10 minutes, and it may take 10 or 20. So, I would ask everyone for their patience.”

After your shot, you will be monitored for around 45 minutes to ensure you don’t have an adverse reaction. There have been some, but very limited reports.

“Virtually everyone who has been vaccinated thus far has felt some mild site pain at the site of injection, and that’s about it,” said Shah. “Unless you were feeling particularly crummy the day after, there is no reason to plan to take time off of work.”

If you are receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, you will need a second dose. It’s going to be easier getting it if you have proof of the first handy.

“You’ll get this little white card, and you need to keep the white card or take a picture of the white card on your cell phone so if you lose it, you have a picture of it,” advised Governor Janet Mills.

That card will show what shot you got and when your next dose is due.

