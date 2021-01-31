Recovery advocacy group holds meeting with lawmakers about reforming Maine’s drug law policy

(WABI) - Last week the offices of Attorney General and Chief Medical Examiner released a report that showed deaths caused by drugs through the first three quarters of 2020 were the same as total deaths in 2019.

As Augusta prepares for its 130th Legislative Session, a group of Mainers has come together to introduce an agenda to address Maine’s addiction crisis. The Maine Recovery Advocacy Project- or ME RAP- held a virtual call Friday with state lawmakers urging action on reforming how Maine deals with addiction.

”We’re doing that by restructuring drug-sentencing laws, by protecting our community from those providing fraudulent or questionable practices or services, and by centering recovery in the justice system,” ME RAP steward Chelsea Putnam said.

ME RAP is backing a bill introduced by Representative Ann Perry that would restructure drug sentencing laws to make possession of a small amount of drugs a civil offense, that would carry a choice of either a fine, or receiving an assessment for treatment.

“What I’ve noticed over the last twenty years is a real change in how law enforcement looks at addiction,” said Representative Anne Perry. “And in the last two years, we’ve heard many law enforcement say a lot of the people they have in the jails don’t belong there. They belong in treatment.”

ME Rap is also behind proposed legislation for grant funding that would open recovery organizations in the seven Maine Counties that currently don’t have one, including Hancock, Franklin, Somerset and Piscataquis.

“The concept of access is incredibly important in rural states like Maine,” State Senator Chloe Maxmin said. “They provide a safe-space for folks in or seeking recovery, and support multiple pathways.”

Other bills being introduced would lower the cost of phone calls from Maine’s jails to ensure the ability to communicate families and recovery services,

And changing stigmatizing wording in Maine statutes to more person-centered language.

“We need to make sure that our government institutions are part of the solutions and not adding to the problem by continuing to force people to identify by the greatest challenges they face,” said Representative Bill Plueker.

ME RAP Policy Director Courtney Allen says people directly or indirectly impacted addiction, overdose and the war on drugs have been left out of the public discourse.

But with bipartisan support for ME RAPS agenda for fighting drug addiction in Maine, she says that time has come to an end.

