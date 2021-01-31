Mainly Clear & Cold Tonight, Snow Develops Late Monday Night & Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure is in control and will stay to the northwest of us tonight. Another cold night across the region as we will be under mainly clear skies. Lows will fall back to the single digits for much of the state. A winter storm watch has been posted for the Mid-Coast and Downeast, including the Bangor area. A winter storm warning for points north and west starting Tuesday morning and lasting until Wednesday afternoon.

This high pressure is going to play a key role in a storm system for Tuesday into Wednesday morning. It will push to our north tomorrow as a storm system in the Ohio Valley pushes east. Clouds will increase throughout the day on Monday with mainly cloudy skies for most of the afternoon. Temperatures will not be as cold, in the 20s to lower 30s. Our storm in The Mid-Atlantic on Monday will redevelop off the coastline. The main area of low pressure will then be forced north/northeast Monday afternoon into Tuesday. The aforementioned high pressure system to our north and east will funnel in colder air throughout the northeast.

What does this mean for us..? Overnight Monday, into early Tuesday morning, light snow will develop along the coast and slowly progress northward. As it does so, the snow will become steadier and heavier. The heaviest precipitation rates will be Tuesday morning through the early evening. Snow is likely for much of the state, however, there will likely be some mix and rain late Tuesday in parts of Downeast and the Mid-Coast. This will likely extend into the Bangor region and up through Southern Aroostook county for a brief period of time Tuesday afternoon and evening. The heavier precipitation ends Tuesday night with rain and snow showers continuing into Wednesday, especially north. Total accumulations of 6-12″ for most at this point. Areas that will see a little less will be Downeast where some mixing will likely occur during the afternoon and at night, 4-8″ expected. Our storm pushes off to the northeast for Thursday. Skies clear out a bit, partly cloudy skies expected. Highs will run in the 30s.

Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Lows will drop back to the single digits for most. Winds will be calm.

Monday: Some sunshine possible early, clouds will increase throughout the day. Highs will top out in the 20s to lower 30s.

Tuesday: Snow is likely, heavy at times. Some mix possible near the coast and Downeast late in the day. Highs will run in the upper 20s to mid 30s. It will be windy, winds out of the northeast at 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph.

Wednesday: Snow showers continue, especially during the morning, otherwise mainly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the 30s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies expected. Highs will top out in the 30s.

