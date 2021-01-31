Advertisement

Maine plans dozens of bridge projects in coming years

The Maine Department of Transportation says its three-year work plan includes 166 bridge projects.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
YARMOUTH, Maine (AP) - Maine plans to undertake dozens of bridge reconstruction projects in the coming years as part of its capital projects budget.

The Maine Department of Transportation says its three-year work plan includes 166 bridge projects.

The projects are expected to cost a little more than a half billion dollars.

The bridge projects make up part of the department’s $2.7 billion three-year plan. More than half that total is slated for highway and bridge capital projects.

