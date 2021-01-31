Maine CDC reports 158 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 158 new coronavirus cases.

For the first time in two weeks, there are no new COVID-19 related deaths to report.

The state’s death toll remains at 590.

There are now 39,324 total cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

31,689 are confirmed.

The Maine CDC says 160 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, 52 of whom are in critical care.

Maine CDC data for Sunday, Jan. 31 (WABI)

The most new cases overnight come from southern Maine.

York County is reporting 40 new cases.

Cumberland County has 37.

Aroostook County and Penobscot County are reporting 12 new cases.

As of Sunday, 151,323 coronavirus vaccinations have been administered around Maine.

112,916 people have received their first dose, while 38,407 have received the second dose.

The next Maine CDC briefing is scheduled for Tuesday, February 2 at 2 p.m. You can watch on-air, online, or on our Facebook page.

COVID-19 vaccinations in Maine as of Sunday. Jan. 31 (WABI)

