Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 158 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

There are now 39,324 total cases since the beginning of the outbreak.
Maine CDC data for Sunday, Jan. 31
Maine CDC data for Sunday, Jan. 31(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 158 new coronavirus cases.

For the first time in two weeks, there are no new COVID-19 related deaths to report.

The state’s death toll remains at 590.

There are now 39,324 total cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

31,689 are confirmed.

The Maine CDC says 160 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, 52 of whom are in critical care.

Maine CDC data for Sunday, Jan. 31
Maine CDC data for Sunday, Jan. 31(WABI)

The most new cases overnight come from southern Maine.

York County is reporting 40 new cases.

Cumberland County has 37.

Aroostook County and Penobscot County are reporting 12 new cases.

As of Sunday, 151,323 coronavirus vaccinations have been administered around Maine.

112,916 people have received their first dose, while 38,407 have received the second dose.

Updated vaccination information is available here.

The next Maine CDC briefing is scheduled for Tuesday, February 2 at 2 p.m. You can watch on-air, online, or on our Facebook page.

COVID-19 vaccinations in Maine as of Sunday. Jan. 31
COVID-19 vaccinations in Maine as of Sunday. Jan. 31(WABI)

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC data for Saturday, January 30
Maine CDC reports 20 new COVID-19 related deaths, 357 cases
.A Rockland man has been charged with for making a false distress call to the Coast Guard back...
Rockland man charged with making false distress call to Coast Guard
Cat from Bangor that went missing in Holden two months ago is now back home
Bangor cat, once missing, made his way home
Ben Fagan welcomed home
Dover-Foxcroft firefighter welcomed home for first time since December accident
Curfew lifted for bars and restaurants in Maine.
Restaurant and bar industry reacts to Governor ending curfew

Latest News

A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
Anxiety grows as long-term care awaits COVID-19 vaccines
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020 file photo, workers in protective gear carry a bag containing a...
WHO team visits Wuhan food market in search of virus clues
J.J. Boatman, 9, died from complications related to COVID-19. The boy's family says he was...
‘His life hadn’t even started’: Boy, 9, dies from complications of COVID-19
The boy's uncle say this shows anyone can get COVID-19, and he hopes people continue to take...
Family mourns 9-year-old Texas boy who died from COVID-19 complications