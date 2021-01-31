Hancock County Commissioners hold emergency meeting Saturday over recovery coaching in the jail

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hancock County Commissioners had an emergency meeting late Saturday afternoon to discuss the reported lack of recovery coaching services at the county jail over the past few months.

According to the Kennebec Journal, Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane canceled a contract last June with Healthy Acadia who provided the services to inmates.. after they issued a statement supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

In Saturday’s meeting, the commissioners say they will talk with both Sheriff Kane and Healthy Acadia on Monday, hoping to restore those services before their normally scheduled Tuesday meeting.

”Sheriff Kane will be making a public statement at the beginning of Tuesday’s scheduled commission meeting and I view this as very positive. I personally want to thank the Sheriff, Ms. Fleming and our Chairman Mr. Clark on their commitment to work on re-establishing recovery coaching,” said Paul Paradis, Hancock County Commissioner.

A link for Tuesday’s Zoom meeting can be found here.

