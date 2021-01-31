Advertisement

Hancock County Commissioners hold emergency meeting Saturday over recovery coaching in the jail

Hancock County Jail
Hancock County Jail(WABI)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hancock County Commissioners had an emergency meeting late Saturday afternoon to discuss the reported lack of recovery coaching services at the county jail over the past few months.

According to the Kennebec Journal, Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane canceled a contract last June with Healthy Acadia who provided the services to inmates.. after they issued a statement supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

In Saturday’s meeting, the commissioners say they will talk with both Sheriff Kane and Healthy Acadia on Monday, hoping to restore those services before their normally scheduled Tuesday meeting.

”Sheriff Kane will be making a public statement at the beginning of Tuesday’s scheduled commission meeting and I view this as very positive. I personally want to thank the Sheriff, Ms. Fleming and our Chairman Mr. Clark on their commitment to work on re-establishing recovery coaching,” said Paul Paradis, Hancock County Commissioner.

A link for Tuesday’s Zoom meeting can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine can help protect against coronavirus.
‘Simple is beautiful’: One-shot vaccine proves effective
Maine CDC data for Saturday, January 30
Maine CDC reports 20 new COVID-19 related deaths, 357 cases
Hopes downtown feel helps business.
City officials shifting approach in hopes of revitalizing Bangor Mall
Mask
Maine CDC Director answers questions regarding wearing two masks
Bangor Police are looking for help in identifying two people suspected of breaking into a local...
Bangor Police looking for two suspects involved in attempted break in

Latest News

BluShift Aerospace Launch Delayed
Biofuel-powered rocket expected to launch Sunday morning
Some of the schools represented by the teams taking part in this year's cup.
Thomas College Hosts 6th Annual Thomas Cup
.A Rockland man has been charged with for making a false distress call to the Coast Guard back...
Rockland man charged with making false distress call to Coast Guard
Ben Fagan welcomed home
Dover-Foxcroft firefighter welcomed home for first time since December accident